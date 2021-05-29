San Bernardino County Fair returns after 2020 cancellation, kicking off on Saturday

"It is just going to be a smaller scale," said Jennifer Monter, CEO of the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds. "We will still have live music, we will still have all the food vendors, commercial vendors for the people who want to shop, livestock, and of course the carnival."
Last year, the fair was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year's event was pulled together in just five weeks with help from Helm and Sons Amusement. The fair will be held over three consecutive weekends beginning May 29.
Unlike in years past, the process to purchase tickets will be streamlined and contact-free, using a mobile app.
"Instead of waiting in lines in the parking lot and the ticket booth and the admission booth, you simply walk in, go right to your stuff start having fun," said Davy Helm CEO Helm & Sons. "Everything is streamlined."
Disneyland to allow out-of-state visitors starting June 15
This year's admission is $40 for ages 11 and up and $30 for children 10 and under, which includes admission, parking and access to all the rides and entertainment for the day.
The modified fair will not have a grandstand this year due to cost, but one new attraction includes an air-conditioned area for children who are too small to get on some of the attractions.
"Cub country basically included again with admission, no charge, climate-controlled 65-degree environment, private restrooms, fully interactive, everything is on free play," said Helm.
And what's a fair without food? Everything from clouds of cotton candy to caramel-dipped apples and smoky meats are on the menu.
"You've got to sample everything throughout the fair, whether its the smoked meats, kettle corn, lemonade," said David Gross. "Whatever it is, you have to try everything. That is what going to a fair is all about."
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place for anyone entering the fairgrounds, which includes masks and social distancing. To purchase tickets through the app, visit sbcfair.com.