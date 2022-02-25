14 arrested in hospice care scam totaling over $4M in fraud at 2 facilities in San Bernardino County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

14 arrested in hospice scam totaling over $4M in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Fourteen people have been arrested in connection with a hospice scam out of San Bernardino County that defrauded over $4 million dollars from Medicare and Medi-Cal.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arrests Thursday, with the scam involving two hospice care facilities in the Inland Empire.

"We alleged that these 14 individuals conspired together to cheat and defraud the Medicare and Medical-Cal system of more than $4.2 million dollars," said Bonta.

The facilities, New Hope Hospice in the city of Upland and Sterling Hospice Care in Colton, allegedly enrolled patients, some without their knowledge or understanding of hospice.

Bonta says that in many cases the patients were not terminally ill, which put their health in danger by limiting their access to medical care.

"When a patient is enrolled in hospice care they are no longer eligible to receive medical treatment to prolong their life," added Bonta.

RELATED | Former SoCal EDD employee sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for $4.3 million fraud scheme
EMBED More News Videos

How did California handle its unemployment crisis compared to other states? The amount of unemployment funds stolen from California taxpayers in 2020 may total more than $8 billion -- four times higher than estimated just one month ago.



The scam was discovered back in 2015 during an investigation into an illegal board and care facility, which revealed patients were enrolled in hospice.

Investigators unraveled a web of kickbacks paid to recruit patients and billing irregularities to avoid detection.

Bonta says the illegal scheme was highly profitable.

"They received the money for service they never rendered," said Bonta. "So they were able to profit considerably with no cost, low overhead because they were not providing hospice care, but they were receiving the full reimbursement from the government."

All 14 defendants have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, grand theft and filing fraudulent insurance claims. In addition, some of the defendants also face identity theft, money laundering and tax evasion charges.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardino countycrimesouthern californiascamfraud
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
$6 a gallon? At least one gas station in LA hits the mark
What to know as LA County relaxes its indoor mask mandate
US, European Union agree to freeze assets of Russia's Putin, Lavrov
OC high school on lockdown after report of assault with deadly weapon
CDC eases COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares update on 'dire' situation in Ukraine
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
Show More
1 killed in possible road rage shooting on 15 Freeway in Victorville
Target lifts mask mandate for shoppers, employees
California medical board under fire for handling of negligence claims
Wild chase ends in DTLA after suspect's car hood pops open
Ukrainians, Russians gather in solidarity at protest in Studio City
More TOP STORIES News