Coronavirus: Masks no longer required in San Bernardino County, officials say

It's unclear when dine-in service at restaurants will resume and when gyms can reopen, but business owners are already making changes even though they don't know what will be required of them.

INLAND EMPIRE (KABC) -- San Bernardino County officials announced Friday that face coverings are no longer required, but still strongly recommended as a result of a new health order requested by the Board of Supervisors.According to a news release, although no longer regulated by a county health order, gatherings and short-term rentals are still prohibited and physical distancing at essential businesses are still required under the state's "stay-at-home" order.In Riverside, a crowd of about 75 people gathered in front of the Riverside County Board of Supervisors. Many brought signs, most of them refusing to wear masks. All of them want the country back to work.Some small business owners says they don't know how much longer they'll be able to last."We're ready to go, our numbers are low, the curve is flattened, the deal has been done, we've done everything we're supposed to do," said business owner Tom DeCarlo.Inside the meeting, some pushed conspiracy theories. Others just want to go back to work.Examples of the plummeting economy continue to develop with news that Nordstrom is closing several stores, including one in Riverside and Montclair."We hear this every day from big and small companies that this shutdown that we're imposing on them is killing them," said Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.Hagman says they were all surprised by Gov. Newsom's suggestion that counties need to show no deaths for two weeks before allowed businesses like shopping malls and dine-in restaurants to reopen.But he believes that statement was targeted at smaller counties."His intention is to bring all of the counties together in a very slow process going forward."In San Bernardino County, they'll soon be offering $2,500 cash to businesses who want to become "Covid-compliant" with things like hand sanitizer, transparent barricades and personal protective equipment."With those protocols in place, I think we can open things quicker than what we are doing right now," said Hagman.