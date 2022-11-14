104 pounds of fentanyl seized after traffic stop leads to search warrant at San Bernardino home

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl were seized at a home in San Bernardino after a traffic stop led to a search warrant, authorities said.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills and a firearm were seized after a traffic stop led to the execution of a search warrant at a home in San Bernardino, authorities said.

The traffic stop was conducted Thursday investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division, the agency said in a statement.

"During the traffic stop, investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence on the 200 block of East Ninth Street, in San Bernardino," the news release said.

Collectively, the traffic stop and search warrant resulted in the confiscation of 104.1 pounds of fentanyl pills, 5.12 ounces of methamphetamine and one firearm, the statement said.

No other details were immediately released.

"Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the sheriff's jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino," the news release said, adding that the operation will be conducted over the next several months and will include personnel from the sheriff's Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division and Patrol Stations, as well as the California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Probation department.