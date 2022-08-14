San Bernardino gang sweep nets more than 40 arrests, several firearms recovered, police say

San Bernardino police say a gang sweep operation involving multiple police departments in the Inland Empire netted dozens of arrests and several firearms were recovered.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino police say a gang sweep operation on Friday involving multiple police departments in the Inland Empire netted dozens of arrests and several firearms were recovered.

Thirty felony arrests and 12 misdemeanor arrests were made during the sweep, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department. Sixteen firearms, three ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of cocaine and a large amount of PCP were also seized.

Two stolen cars were recovered, police said.

The operation was made in response to "increasing criminal gang activity" in San Bernardino.

"Recently, a beautiful, innocent, 8-year-old girl was shot in the face by gang members as she played in front of her home," said San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman.

The news release added that several murders in San Bernardino have been gang-related.

More than 80 officers with several agencies, including Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Colton, Montclair and Upland and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station were part of the operation.

Police say similar sweeps are planned in the future.