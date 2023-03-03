'We weren't prepared for this:' Crestline woman works to clear snow-covered home as help arrives

From above, the scenery is beautiful, but one can also see the incredible toll Mother Nature left behind in the San Bernardino Mountains: scenes of devastation.

CRESTLINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The scenery is beautiful but the situation is critical for those living in the San Bernardino Mountains.

Roads remain closed and there is no getting in or going out. For many people, there is still no access to much-needed essentials like food and medicine.

"We weren't prepared for this," said Tracylyn Sharrit of Crestline. "I don't think anybody was prepared for this."

Sharrit gave Eyewitness News a tour of her home Thursday, which can barely be seen over the huge piles of snow. She and her husband tried to shovel some of the snow out but it was too much to bear.

"We have one path, and this is a big deck and you can see the deck heavy with snow," said Sharrit as she recorded a video, showing the snow-covered deck in her home. "This deck is going to go. We've got to get this stuff off."

In Crestline, the entire roof of Goodwin and Sons Market collapsed Wednesday as safety inspectors were onsite checking up on reported damage. Officials raced to salvage food that residents sorely need from its shelves.

"They are the corner stone of 'community service' for this community for decades," said Sharrit. "They are the heart of this community. The family of Goodwins' is the heart of this community. I'm tearing up now ... it's sad."

Sharrit has several feet of snow on her roof but as of Thursday afternoon, she hasn't seen any serious problems.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino and 12 other counties to support disaster relief by making state agencies and aid available and asking for federal help in clearing and repairing highways. The governor announced that the state was bringing in more snow plows and road crews to help clear roads and he authorized the California National Guard to mobilize for disaster response.

Sharrit said one person in her home needs medicine and there is no way to get it.

"He was unprepared only because he had just moved here and we, my husband and I, have plenty of medication," she said. "He does not. He has a heart medication that he needs."

Sharrit said they have about a week of food so they're ok for now. Despite the hardship, she remains confident.

"I expect arrival of help. I don't know that the deployment of help will be as efficient as it could be. I'm hopeful that it will be," she said.