11-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after sledding accident in Angeles National Forest

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- An 11-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital over the weekend after a sledding accident in the Angeles National Forest.

The incident happened about a half-mile from the Mountain High Resorts, according to resort officials.

"She was out sledding with her family ... at some point, while she was on the sled, she fell, going approximately 5-10 miles per hour, on the sled," said Nicholas Adragna, who works for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and helped with the rescue. "The sled did strike a tree. I don't believe she struck the tree."

The child was airlifted Sunday to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, according to the LASD.

Adragna said there were no obvious signs of serious injuries, but the girl did complain of head pain. Her family said she had been briefly unresponsive.

An update on her condition has not been released.

Snow blanketed the mountains this weekend in Los Angeles County, with levels falling quickly to about 3,000 feet late Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.