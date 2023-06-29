WATCH LIVE

Alleged online child predator arrested following undercover operation in San Bernardino

During the operation, detectives posed as a 13-year-old child online.

Thursday, June 29, 2023 6:22AM
Alleged child predator arrested following undercover operation in IE
During the operation, detectives posed as a 13-year-old child online. When the suspect arranged to meet with what he thought was a teen, he was greeted by police and was later arrested.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in San Bernardino arrested a suspected sexual predator after a recent undercover operation.

When the suspect arranged to meet with what he thought was a teen, he was greeted by police and was later arrested.

The suspect, who hasn't been identified, is now facing felony charges. Video of the arrest was posted on the San Bernardino Police Department's Twitter.

"This task force is proactively protecting the youth of San Bernardino," wrote police.

