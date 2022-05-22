20-year-old killed in San Bernardino party shooting was there after receiving flyer, family says

Allen Gresham Jr. was killed when gunfire erupted late Friday night inside THA Blue Flame, a hookah bar near the intersection of Palm and Highland avenues, according to investigators.
Police have since called the party an "unpermitted special event." Investigators believe some sort of argument occurred between at least two individuals and "multiple gunshots were exchanged."
Gresham was found dead at the scene while eight others were left injured.
On Sunday morning, a memorial was seen filling up the parking lot of the bar to honor the 20-year-old.
Gresham was from San Bernardino and according to his grandmother, he had attended the party after receiving a flyer. Eyewitness News also spoke with Gresham's aunt, Pamela Brown, who said she's still in shock.
"He was just out [Friday night] having a good time, you know?" she said. "Whatever happened ... somebody just went in there and just did whatever. He wasn't a gangbanger. He graduated from school. He got his driver's license. He was working at the barbershop. He got his own car. He stayed at home with his grandmother, you know, he was doing good. A good kid. I don't know how that happened like that."
Witnesses reported seeing a large group of teenagers who appeared to be gathered for a graduation party.
One witness said at one point a car pulled into the gas station and a person opened fire from inside the vehicle, shooting two girls.
"When everything happened, we just hear gunshots and a lot of kids run," she said. "There was a lot of kids running, you know, calling their moms, and I was just like standing there, like, 'What can I do?'"
Police say not all the victims were intentionally targeted by the gunman.
Police detained two individuals while attempting to secure the scene initially, one of which was arrested for being in possession of a loaded stolen firearm, and the other for outstanding warrants, the San Bernardino Police Department said. It was not immediately cleared if those detained were suspects in the shooting.
A description of the suspect or suspects was not available.
The motive for the shooting remained under investigation, authorities said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Detective B. Keith at (909)384-5638, or email keith_br@sbcity.org. Tipsters can also contact homicide Sgt. J. Plummer at (909) 384-5613, or email plummer_jo@sbcity.org.