10 shot, 1 fatally, after gunfire erupts among large crowd of partygoers in San Bernardino

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11785577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured four others outside of the Marquis Lounge in San Bernardino.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and nine others were wounded in a shooting late Friday night involving a large crowd that had gathered for a party in San Bernardino, authorities said.The gunfire began just before midnight near the intersection of Palm and Highland avenues, according to police.The shooting then continued across the street, a witness told ABC7. The witness, who asked not to be identified by name, said she was at a nearby gas station when she saw teenagers who appeared to be gathered for a graduation party. She said at one point a vehicle pulled into the gas station and a person inside the vehicle opened fire, shooting two girls.One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members later said their 21-year-old grandson was killed. The deceased victim's name was not immediately confirmed.Several of the wounded transported themselves to hospitals, where they were treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.The incident prompted a massive response from the San Bernardino Police Department, whose investigators remained at the scene Saturday morning."Upon arrival, officers encountered a large crowd and learned that they were in the area attending a party," police said in a statement.No arrests were announced.The motive for the shooting remained under investigation, authorities said.