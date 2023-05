San Bernardino Police say a suspect driving a stolen vehicle was responsible for a massive pile up Sunday afternoon.

Suspect in stolen vehicle runs red light and causes massive crash in San Bernardino, escapes on foot

SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- San Bernardino Police say a suspect driving a stolen vehicle was responsible for a massive pile up Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Highland Avenue and Del Rosa.

The suspect ran a red light, causing the collision.

Seven people were injured in the crash. Two people are considered in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and has not been arrested yet.

Police say there was not a pursuit leading up to the crash.