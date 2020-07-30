San Bernardino police looking for man who fatally assaulted woman, left her body in carport

Police are looking for a man accused of murdering a woman in a San Bernardino carport.
By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for a man accused of murdering a woman in a San Bernardino carport.

Investigators say the suspect knocked 28-year-old Karmond Stafford unconscious and left her to die last week at the Foothill Villa Apartments on West Second Street.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the man actually assaulted her twice.

The first time, they were seen leaving the apartments together.

She was killed after they returned.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call San Bernardino police detectives at (909)384-5745 or (909)384-5613.
