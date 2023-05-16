Suspects shoot at San Bernardino officer; 1 arrested, 2nd remains on the run

A San Bernardino police officer came close to being struck by gunfire when several suspects began shooting at him during a call.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino police officer came close to being struck by gunfire when several suspects began shooting at him during a call.

It happened around midnight near Base Line and N F streets. Police said the officer was in the area to check on what was reported as a suspicious vehicle.

That's when the suspects began shooting at the officer, police said.

Investigators said multiple rounds were fired but none of them struck the officer. The officer's patrol vehicle, however, was hit.

Officers then swarmed the area as they began a widespread search for the suspects.

One person was arrested and a firearm was found.

Police are still searching for a second suspect, though a detailed description of that person has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-384-5742.