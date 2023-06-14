IE officials make 27 felony arrests, seize 20 firearms in operation targeting street gangs

Law enforcement officers in the Inland Empire made 27 felony arrests and seized 20 firearms during a sweeping bust targeting violent crime and street gangs.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Law enforcement officers in the Inland Empire made 27 felony arrests and seized 20 firearms during a sweeping bust targeting violent crime and street gangs.

"Operation Consequences" is a joint effort of multiple agencies, including the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security. The operation occurred between June 3 and June 9 and focused on the city of San Bernardino, but there were also arrests in Hesperia, Victorville, Highland, Colton and Rancho Cucamonga.

Eight of the firearms seized were unserialized, also known as ghost guns.

Officers also seized over 20 pounds of illegal narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to aid the sheriff's department in the investigation.

Operations Consequences will continue to "focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations and parole and probation checks, in the High Desert and the Sheriff's jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino."