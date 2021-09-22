San Bernardino fire spreads to at least 50 acres; evacuations lifted

#UniversityFire (Update): EVACUATION ORDER for residences east of N State St south of and including residences on Morgan Rd west of and including Pepperdine Dr south to Grossmont Rd. Structure defense in place. ^eas — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) September 22, 2021

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in San Bernardino, prompting officials to issue an evacuation order for a neighborhood near the 215 Freeway.The so-called University Fire was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. near North University Parkway and the northbound side of the 215, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.Firefighters from that agency responded to the scene, as did personnel from Cal Fire and the Colton Fire Department."At the start, the fire threatened a dialysis center," the San Bernardino Fire Department said in a tweet. "Thanks to an emergency plan that was clearly practiced by the staff, all 23 patients were safely and successfully evacuated."Firefighters raced to defend structures in the area amid temperatures that were reaching into the high 90s.Just after 12:30 p.m., an evacuation order was issued for residences located east of North State Street, south of and including Morgan Road, west of and including Pepperdine Drive south to Grossmont Road. All evacuation orders were lifted just after 4 p.m.No injuries or structural damages were immediately reported. San Bernardino County Fire said the fire was 50% contained.The cause is still under investigation, but crews say it may have been started by a car fire.