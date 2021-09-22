California wildfires

San Bernardino fire spreads to at least 50 acres; evacuations lifted

The so-called University Fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in San Bernardino near the 215 Freeway
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Car fire may be to blame for San Bernardino fire near 215 Fwy

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in San Bernardino, prompting officials to issue an evacuation order for a neighborhood near the 215 Freeway.

The so-called University Fire was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. near North University Parkway and the northbound side of the 215, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Firefighters from that agency responded to the scene, as did personnel from Cal Fire and the Colton Fire Department.

"At the start, the fire threatened a dialysis center," the San Bernardino Fire Department said in a tweet. "Thanks to an emergency plan that was clearly practiced by the staff, all 23 patients were safely and successfully evacuated."

Firefighters raced to defend structures in the area amid temperatures that were reaching into the high 90s.

Just after 12:30 p.m., an evacuation order was issued for residences located east of North State Street, south of and including Morgan Road, west of and including Pepperdine Drive south to Grossmont Road. All evacuation orders were lifted just after 4 p.m.



No injuries or structural damages were immediately reported. San Bernardino County Fire said the fire was 50% contained.



The cause is still under investigation, but crews say it may have been started by a car fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardino countysan bernardinocalifornia wildfiresbrush firewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire
220-acre brush fire burns near Pyramid Lake, 5 Freeway
Tahoe community gives heroes' send-off to firefighters
Biden tours Calif. wildfire damage, campaigns for Newsom
TOP STORIES
Son, father arrested in East LA in connection with 3 cold case murders
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
Deputies shoot man armed with rifle after standoff in Lancaster
California 1st to set quota limits for retailers like Amazon
60 Freeway crash: 1 killed when semitrucks collide in Ontario
Deadline approaching for phone companies to follow new robocall rules
LAPD to add patrols along Melrose Avenue amid string of robberies
Show More
No sign of Brian Laundrie as search enters day 5
Gov. Newsom signs privacy laws for abortion patients
'Mama, I got shot:' KY community reeling after teen killed at bus stop
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
Hollywood melee: Tourist attacked on Walk of Fame
More TOP STORIES News