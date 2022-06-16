Darren Goodman becomes San Bernardino's first-ever Black chief of police

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of San Bernardino has made history by swearing in its first Black chief of police.Chief Darren Goodman was sworn in on Wednesday.He becomes the first African American police chief in the department's 116-year history."During the early years of my career, several of my assignments were in San Bernardino," Goodman said. "I am very familiar with the city, many community members, and the high caliber of police officers that work at the San Bernardino Police Department."I am humbled and excited about the fact that as a police chief, with a team of dedicated police officers, we play a critical role in protecting and improving the quality of life that residents and business owners of San Bernardino strive to preserve," he said.The 31-year law enforcement veteran is no stranger to making history. He became Upland's first Black police chief in 2018.Before that, he served with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department for 27 years."I am not oblivious to the challenges the city has had in the past, but I believe in the potential of San Bernardino," Goodman said.Goodman is also an adjunct professor at California State University, San Bernardino.He started with the department in his new role on June 1.