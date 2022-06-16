san bernardino police department

Darren Goodman becomes San Bernardino's first-ever Black chief of police

EMBED <>More Videos

Darren Goodman becomes San Bernardino's first Black chief of police

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of San Bernardino has made history by swearing in its first Black chief of police.

Chief Darren Goodman was sworn in on Wednesday.

He becomes the first African American police chief in the department's 116-year history.

"During the early years of my career, several of my assignments were in San Bernardino," Goodman said. "I am very familiar with the city, many community members, and the high caliber of police officers that work at the San Bernardino Police Department.

"I am humbled and excited about the fact that as a police chief, with a team of dedicated police officers, we play a critical role in protecting and improving the quality of life that residents and business owners of San Bernardino strive to preserve," he said.

The 31-year law enforcement veteran is no stranger to making history. He became Upland's first Black police chief in 2018.

Before that, he served with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department for 27 years.

"I am not oblivious to the challenges the city has had in the past, but I believe in the potential of San Bernardino," Goodman said.

Goodman is also an adjunct professor at California State University, San Bernardino.

He started with the department in his new role on June 1.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countyblackhistorysan bernardino police departmentsan bernardino county sheriff's departmentblack historypolice
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SAN BERNARDINO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Video shows man using flamethrower in San Bernardino street takeover
2 men accused of stealing from San Bernardino storage facility caught
21-year-old arrested after 17 guns were found in back of U-Haul truck
San Bernardino selects 1st Black police chief in department history
TOP STORIES
Man accused of shooting CHP officer is charged with attempted murder
SoCal man found dead in Death Valley after running out of gas
Young boy, 2 others seen on video allegedly breaking into OC business
Refrigerator explodes violently, shattering 4 windows in CA home
2 El Monte officers ID'd after being killed in shootout with gunman
Thousands of cattle dead amid continuing heat wave
Suspect in Burlington store attack was on meth, autopsy report says
Show More
LA chase ends in dramatic standoff involving woman, DUI suspect
Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump pressure on Pence in latest hearing
Neighbors hold down suspect after hearing 11-year-old scream for help
Hear from a juror in the Depp-Heard trial for the first time
1st look at Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' sends the internet into a frenzy
More TOP STORIES News