The department seized the guns while serving eight search warrants related to several investigations.

San Bernardino police seize more than 120 illegal guns, rifles while serving search warrants

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 120 illegal guns and rifles were seized by San Bernardino police as officers served a series of recent search warrants, authorities announced Monday.

Officers also confiscated high-capacity magazines, ammunition, several pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, and about $600 in cash, according to a news release.

The eight search warrants were executed in connection with several investigations, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Most of the weapons were so-called "ghost guns" and modified automatic rifles.

Underground businesses were pedaling the guns behind the facades of illegal storefronts, including an auto repair shop and a gun parts store, the Police Department said.