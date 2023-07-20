San Bernardino police seize more than 120 illegal guns, rifles while serving search warrants

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 120 illegal guns and rifles were seized by San Bernardino police as officers served a series of recent search warrants, authorities announced Monday.
Officers also confiscated high-capacity magazines, ammunition, several pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, and about $600 in cash, according to a news release.
The eight search warrants were executed in connection with several investigations, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Most of the weapons were so-called "ghost guns" and modified automatic rifles.
Underground businesses were pedaling the guns behind the facades of illegal storefronts, including an auto repair shop and a gun parts store, the Police Department said.