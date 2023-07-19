Train service through San Clemente resumes after series of track closures

Passenger train service through San Clemente has resumed following the most recent track closure caused by a landslide.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Passenger train service through San Clemente resumed Monday following the most recent track closure caused by a landslide.

For the first time since June 5 people are able to board trains at the Irvine Station headed toward San Diego.

"We're really excited to take the train again. It's been a while," said Mary James, who was traveling south.

Passengers who spoke to Eyewitness News talked about making the most of the train service.

"We're just going for lunch, to have a great time, a couple drinks, add shopping and then coming back today," passenger Carol Botani said.

"We're excited to get on train, have a cup of coffee, do a little reading, make some business calls," said Jeff Reed, who was traveling with his wife. "Don't have to worry about traffic and just get there and have some fun."

Passenger train service like Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner has been shut down on and off since September an initial landslide under Casa Romantica.

Patricia Bricken said service beyond the landslide was also affected.

"It was not very practical to do our trip down there," Bricken said. "It would have been easier to drive and that's a long drive."

Trains to and from San Diego no longer require a bus connection between Irvine and Oceanside.

"I feel like we just hit the lottery with knowing that we weren't going to have to get off," Amee Reed said.

The Orange County Transportation Authority has been working to stop the slope from sliding. It included building a temporary barrier wall to protect the track and passing trains from falling debris.

The reopening of the rail line comes just in time for Comic-Con in San Diego and the start of the Del Mar racing season.

Pacific Surfliner will offer 10 daily round trips as it once again operates between Los Angeles and San Diego.