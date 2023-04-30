Historic Casa Romantica in San Clemente red-tagged, hundreds displaced after destructive landslide

Part of the 100-year-old Casa Romantica Cultural Center in San Clemente remained red-tagged Sunday after the hillside behind the property gave way, and hundreds of residents from a nearby apartment building also remained displaced.

On Saturday, Congressman Mike Levin toured the damage and destruction caused by the landslide on Thursday.

"It's really overwhelming when you see just how much debris there is," he said.

The landslide on Thursday sent dirt and debris cascading down a hillside, heavily damaging the center's concrete terrace and shutting down all rail service in the area.

Transportation officials say the landslide shut down train service running from the Inland Empire to Orange County, as well as from Orange County to Oceanside in San Diego County.

"Just from looking at this - not being a geologist myself - I think we're looking at a disaster here and we really have the opportunity to get out in front of it," Levin said.

He added he plans to work with local, state and federal partners to get more sand along the coastline.

The landslide came just a day after San Clemente officials agreed to spend $75,000 to study and assess the stability of the steep cliff that the center is built on.

"It's truly devastating for a non-profit and we're going to need our whole community to help us through this," one woman told Eyewitness News.

Casa Romantica Cultural Center will remain closed until further notice.