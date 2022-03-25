Alleged 'peeping Tom' arrested after being caught on camera in San Clemente

Geovani Carvallo-Fierro was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of prowling and peeking while loitering, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The 36-year-old is accused of peeping into the bedroom windows of several women on the 200 block of Avenida Miramar over the past year.
In some cases, authorities say, the suspect even covered motion sensors and disconnected outdoor lights at the homes.
Police are now looking for additional victims in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call the OC Sheriff's Department at (949) 770-6011, or OC Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.