SoCal family sues Costco claiming live worms found in Kirkland halibut product they purchased

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A physician and his family are suing Costco Wholesale Corp., alleging that frozen halibut they bought from a San Dimas store in 2021 contained live worms that were crawling in the product after it was cooked and being eaten by their 13-year-old daughter.Dr. Vahid Berdjis and his wife, Nafiseh Berdjis, and the couple's 10-year-old son and daughter are the plaintiffs in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought against the warehouse chain on Tuesday, alleging negligence, breach of warranty, products liability, failure to warn and violation of the state Unfair Competition Law.The plaintiffs seek at least $200,000 in damages. A Costco representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.The family bought a package of Kirkland Fresh Wild Pacific Halibut Fillet last March 18 from the Costco store on Lone Hill Avenue and cooked it that same day, the suit states. After the parents consumed some of the fish themselves, they then shared it with their daughter, according to the lawsuit."As their daughter started to pick through the harmful product with her fork, numerous live worms crawled out," according to the lawsuit, which additionally states that the couple's son was also present."Plaintiffs understandably experienced severe emotional distress and fear and the minor children have vowed to never eat seafood again," the lawsuit states.The family believes Costco has known about this defect and failed to warn consumers, and that employees in Costco food sections, including those in charge, do not have adequate knowledge and training in food safety, the lawsuit states.Less than two weeks after the incident, the family's lawyers sent Costco a letter explaining what was allegedly found in the halibut, but the company has "failed to remedy the harm to plaintiffs," the lawsuit states.