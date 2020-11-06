San Dimas Canyon fire spreads to at least 60 acres, prompting massive response from firefighters: WATCH LIVE

Update, Wildfire San Dimas Canyon: ANF firefighters on scene, in unified command w/ LA County Fire. 2nd alarm fire, approx 20 acres, from 4am start. Running uphill, heavy fuels. Winds light. Vic San Dimas Canyon & Golden Hills. No homes threatened. pic.twitter.com/vKnfeSZDbq — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) November 6, 2020

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A terrain-driven fire erupted in the foothills above San Dimas on Friday morning and quickly spread to at least 60 acres, prompting a response from firefighters on the ground and in the air.According to Angeles National Forest officials, the blaze began shortly before 4 a.m. near the intersection of San Dimas Canyon and Golden Hills road.No homes were immediately damaged or threatened, officials said. Flames seen in the area north of the 210 Freeway were moving away from residences as Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopters performed water drops. La Verne firefighters and police officers were also at the scene.The cause of the fire was is unknown.