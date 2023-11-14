Fire engulfs mobile home in San Fernando with other nearby units threatened, LAFD says

Firefighters on Tuesday were battling a fire at a mobile home park in San Fernando that fully engulfed one unit in flames and threatened others nearby.

SAN FERNANDO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters on Tuesday were battling a fire at a mobile home park in San Fernando that fully engulfed one unit in flames and threatened others nearby.

The fire was reported around noon on Truman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where a thick plume of black smoke billowed from one of the mobile homes. Fire officials said the flames spread to at least one other structure.

The cause of the fire is unknown. One person was being evaluated for injuries at the scene.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.