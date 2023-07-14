The extreme heat could break records in parts of Southern California this weekend, with temperatures reaching the triple-digits.

Extreme heat could break records in SoCal this weekend. How to keep you and your pets safe:

The extreme heat could break records in parts of Southern California this weekend, with temperatures reaching the triple-digits.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be the most affected from the scorching heat.

Officials are warning people to take precautions, particularly those who work outside.

CAL-OSHA says it will be making unannounced inspections at work sites to see if they are carrying out a proper hot weather safety plan for employees.

"We have inspectors from their respective district offices literally hop in their car, and drive around to areas where they think there's outdoor work activities going on, and making sure those workers have the protections to keep them safe," said David Hornung, the CAL-OSHA Heat and Agriculture Program coordinator.

One owner of a landscaping business also spoke about the importance of keeping workers safe.

"Employees are the heart of your business, if you don't take care of them, how do you expect them to take care of your customers?" said Maria Jehs of AJ's Landscaping and Outdoor Construction.

Officials are also warning people to keep their pets safe as well. Riverside County animal services has been responding to a number of heat related calls, including for people leaving their dogs in vehicles.

"Unfortunately, the temperatures, even with the windows cracked open there's not enough air flow, and they can very quickly go to 150 degrees and put the dogs within minutes to a concerning condition with their temperature," said Officer Adam Haisten of Riverside County Animal Services.

It is also important to keep in mind that dogs do not wear shoes, and so the ground outdoors could pose a danger to dogs' feet.

When it gets to triple digits, the temperatures on concrete can be as high as 130 or higher.