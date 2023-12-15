Police investigating break-ins at 4 different San Fernando Valley businesses

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have launched an investigation after four businesses in the San Fernando Valley were broken into Friday, all in a matter of minutes.

The businesses are located along Ventura Boulevard, and according to the Los Angeles Police Department, the first break-in was reported at 3:39 a.m. and the last one was reported at 4 a.m.

Bliss Pharmacy in Woodland Hills was one of the businesses that was targeted. The owner, who spoke with Eyewitness News Friday but did not want to be identified, shared surveillance video, showing three individuals in hoodies and masks trying to break the door with crowbars.

However, the owner said they were unsuccessful.

She said this is the fifth time this type of crime has occurred in a year and a half. She said two of those break-ins happened in the last two weeks.

"I have everything in place," she said. "I have security cameras, I have a gate in place, I have motion sensors, I have floodlights. There's only so much that you can do. They find a way around it."

Police believe at least eight suspects in three vehicles were involved. The suspects were last seen on the 101 Freeway, heading north.

At one point, police chased the suspects on the freeway, but said they ended the pursuit after about five minutes because the drivers were speeding, going at least 130 mph.

Next door to Bliss Pharmacy is Bliss Nail Bar. The group of burglars can be seen on video running inside the business, looking for something.

The owner of the nail bar told ABC7 she doesn't think the suspects stole anything and said she found a key to the shop on the floor near the front door. She says this is the second time their shop has been broken into, and customers say they're disappointed.

"I just felt so bad, because when I came here, they just had found out when I came here," said Stephanie Cohen of Calabasas. "They have been broken into before, and it's just the terrible. We walked in, the whole back was just a mess. It's just really upsetting. It's really an invasion."

The owner of Equivalence, a shoe store miles down the road that was also targeted, said burglars stole around $150,000 worth of exclusive shoes, Bearbricks, collectibles and clothing.

Michael's Custom Clothes, another store that was targeted, had a mannequin stolen that was wearing a suit.

The business owners say they're tired of this type of crime and say they're losing their patience.

"Nothing is going to happen to them, even if they're caught at this point," said the owner of Bliss Pharmacy. "It's discouraging because the laws we have in place, [ if the suspects ] don't have priors ... first time offenders ... they'll probably just get a slap on the wrist then let go."

Anyone with information on the break-ins is urged to contact police.