Suspect in custody after dangerous high-speed chase in San Gabriel Valley

The suspect was spotted driving the wrong way, traveling at speeds of about 100 mph on the 60 Freeway in Montebello and even ran through homes, trying to find a hiding spot.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after leading Los Angeles sheriff's deputies on a dangerous high-speed chase through the San Gabriel Valley.

AIR7 HD began tracking the suspect just after 4 p.m. He was seen traveling at speeds of about 100 mph on the 60 Freeway in the Montebello area. He then started making his way through surface streets, coming dangerously close to hitting several vehicles at busy intersections.

At one point, he was even spotted driving the wrong way.

AIR7 HD captured the moment a passenger in the car jumped out of the vehicle, but the driver continued to speed along streets.

At one point, the driver made a wild turn into a residential neighborhood near Northside Drive and Kensington Way where he stopped and bolted out of the vehicle. He ran through several homes and climbed over several fences in an attempt to find a hiding spot.

He also spent a couple of minutes calmly speaking to a resident at a home, though it's unclear if that person knew the suspect. The conversation appeared to only have lasted a few minutes before the suspect took off.

Moments later, the suspect managed to get a hold of a bicycle. He roamed the area for a bit before he was taken into custody.

It's unclear what the suspect was wanted for. The passenger who jumped out of the vehicle has not been apprehended.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.