Residents of one San Jacinto block went month without trash removal, even as neighbors had no issues

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents of one neighborhood block in San Jacinto went nearly a month without their trash being picked up from CR &R Incorporated, despite all the other blocks around them getting regular waste removal.

The 1700 block of Goetz Road had piles of garbage lined up on the side of the street when Eyewitness News arrived at the scene. Residents like Paul Banks say they have reached out to CR &R - which has about 3 million customers in Southern California - yet has been given no answers despite still having to pay a nearly $100 garbage bill.

"This is almost 3 weeks of numerous calls to let them know we need the trash picked up, promises of a pickup and they've failed," said Banks. "Last Friday, I was walking down the next street over and I asked one of the neighbors what time did they come by? They came this morning. So, it's like all the neighborhood streets have been picked up but this street."

Some residents say they noticed some gaps in pick up last year, but nothing like the month of no trash service that has just transpired.

"CR &R, they'll skip weeks or they'll skip days, and we pay for a service that's not being rendered and it's not fair. It's not sanitary. It's a health hazard," said Bedelia De Santiago, a resident in the community.

Another resident, Isabel Scudieri, said she has even called City Hall about the issue.

"I called the city of San Jacinto City Hall and left a message last Thursday and they haven't returned our phone calls," said Scudieri.

On Monday, Eyewitness News reached out to the company. Last this afternoon CR &R responded, saying as of today all trash along the block has been picked up and residents have been given a credit on their bills for service .

In a statement CR &R says in part: "The issue with the neighborhood block not receiving routine service is related to residents not having the standard trash cans that residents have in most communities. We are working with residents to correct the problem once and for all."