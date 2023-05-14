Riverside County sheriff's deputy dies after violent car crash in San Jacinto

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was in critical condition after a violent crash involving another vehicle in San Jacinto.

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside County sheriff's deputy has died after a violent crash involving another vehicle in San Jacinto, officials confirmed.

Deputy Brett Harris, who was assigned to the department's Hemet station, was involved in a crash while responding to a call for service early Friday morning.

The back end of the deputy's patrol vehicle was crushed by an impact with a light pole, while the front end of the civilian vehicle was also mangled, authorities said after the crash. Another deputy was hurt while trying to help Harris, but is OK.

In a statement on Sunday, Sheriff Bianco confirmed that Harris did not survive. The 26-year-old suffered major injuries in the collision, including a "catastrophic brain injury," Bianco added.

"In a final act of Service Above Self, it was Deputy Harris's wish to donate his organs so that others may live. The Harris family is currently working with the hospital to ensure his wishes are honored," the sheriff's statement read.

Harris is survived by his wife, parents, twin sister and brother.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.