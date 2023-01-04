Deputies fatally shoot man who attacked them with machete during standoff with girl in SoCal home

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (CNS) -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a San Jacinto residence with a 12-year-old child and swung a machete at sheriff's deputies was shot and killed by law enforcement personnel, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Minor Street for a domestic dispute at 12:56 p.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

A woman reported her boyfriend was behaving erratically and armed with a machete. She was able to escape from the residence, however the suspect prevented her 12-year-old child from leaving with her, the department said.

The suspect allegedly barricaded himself and the juvenile inside the residence, and when deputies attempted to rescue the child, the suspect hit the deputy in the head with a wooden object, causing a minor injury, then swung the machete at another deputy, authorities said.

The department's Special Enforcement Bureau responded to assist with the rescue of the juvenile. During the rescue, the suspect allegedly struck a deputy with the machete and a shooting occurred. The juvenile was uninjured and safely removed from the residence.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. One deputy was treated on the scene for his injuries and the other deputy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The deputies, who are not being identified at this time, will both be placed on paid administrative leave according to department policy.

An investigator from the Riverside County District Attorney's Office will lead this investigation, aided by the sheriff's department's Force Investigations Detail. Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact DA's Investigator J.R. Ferrer or sheriff's Investigator Nelson Gomez at 951-955-2777.

According to the San Jacinto Unified School District, Hyatt Elementary School at 400 Shaver was briefly placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure at about 2 p.m. in response to the sheriff's operation.