2 children dead, 1 hospitalized after falling into San Jose, California day care pool, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Two children have died after drowning at a San Jose, California residential day care Monday, police said. One child remains hospitalized.
San Jose police responded to help firefighters with a welfare check at a residential day care around 9:05 a.m., officials said.
Police say several children fell into a pool.
Three children were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Two of the children were pronounced dead. The third child's condition is now considered non-life threatening, police said.
The SJPD Homicide Unit and Santa Clara County District Attorneys Office are investigating the incident.