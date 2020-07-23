Man sought for attempted sexual assault in San Juan Capistrano

#OCSDPIO Investigators are looking to identify a man suspected of assaulting and attempting to sexually assault a 48-year-old female victim in the city of San Juan Capistrano. pic.twitter.com/jDw1xlRSAc — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) July 22, 2020

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who attacked and attempted to sexually assault a 48-year-old woman in San Juan Capistrano.According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the assault happened at a parking lot of a business Sunday at about 10:45 p.m. in the 27000 block of Calle Arroyo.The woman was dragged near a dumpster, where authorities say the suspect attempted to sexually assault her. She fought back and was able to escape.A composite sketch of the suspect was released.The suspect is described to be Hispanic, in his mid-40s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and around 200 pounds. He has a mustache, goatee and was wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat, black T-shirt and khaki pants.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419. Anonymous information can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.