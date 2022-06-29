caught on video

Video shows car plowing into power pole in San Pedro, narrowly missing intersection crash

The collision even caused a power outage in the neighborhood.
Video shows car plowing into power pole in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A speeding car plowed into a power pole in San Pedro Monday afternoon, and the dramatic crash was all captured on video.

It happened on 25th Street near Meyler Street.

Video from a resident's doorbell camera shows the car nearly hitting another vehicle in the intersection before crashing into the power pole and then into a resident's fence.

The car was flipped on its side after the crash.

The vehicle that was almost hit in the intersection can be seen driving away after the crash.

A passersby helped the driver who crashed into the pole out of the car.

The person who shared the video said the driver appeared to be okay and took off from the crash scene.

The collision also caused a power outage in the neighborhood. The incident remains under investigation.

