San Pedro community rallies support for gay man harassed by neighbors

A rainbow flag now flies in San Pedro, as the community rallies behind a gay man being harassed by his neighbors. (KABC)

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A rainbow flag now flies in San Pedro, as the community rallies behind a gay man being harassed by his neighbors.

Air Force veteran Ryan Gierach has recorded the neighbors yelling homophobic slurs at him, throwing garbage at him, and even spitting in his face.

He says the harassment has been going on since April.

This weekend, residents and city leaders gathered for an LGBT flag raising ceremony in a show of support.

Gierach says the harassment is continuing and growing.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.
