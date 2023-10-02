Police officers opened fire on a woman who they say intentionally struck a pedestrian with a car at a Target parking lot in San Pedro.

Officer shoots at woman who hit pedestrian with car during child custody dispute in San Pedro: LAPD

It all unfolded around 9:20 p.m. Sunday as officers responded to Capitol Drive and Gaffey Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A woman was involved in a custody dispute during the exchange of a child, the department added.

Police say that woman, only identified as being in her late 30s, got into a car and hit another woman before fleeing the scene.

As the woman continued to drive away, she encountered another officer who opened fire. A brief chase ensued, but the woman eventually hit a tree at Paseo Del Mar and Pacific and was taken into custody.

Police say she was not hit by gunfire, but she sustained minor injuries due to the crash.

The woman who was hit by the car was treated and released at the scene. The relationship between the suspect and pedestrian is unclear.

A child was at the scene, but was not hurt. They are now safe with a guardian.

Additional details were not available.