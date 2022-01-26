Memorial fund created for Sandra Shells, beloved nurse fatally attacked at downtown LA bus stop

L.A. County-USC Medical Center released an emotional video honoring 70-year-old Sandra Shells, and her more than 30 years of dedicated service.
The video shows her covered body on a stretcher being escorted out of the hospital with fellow nurses and other first responders lining the hallways.
"Ms. Shells will forever be remembered for her compassionate care and unmatched dedication to her patients, and her community," the video said.
The Sandra Shells Memorial Fund will also help other families impacted by violence.
The suspect, identified as Kerry Bell, was arrested for Shells' murder. Authorities say Bell attacked Shells at the bus stop located on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Vignes Street on Jan. 13, and caused her to fall backward and hit her head on the ground. Shells died at the hospital.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Bell with one count of murder. Bell's arraignment on the murder charge was continued to Feb. 9, and his bail was set at $2 million.