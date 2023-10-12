Newly released surveillance video shows an assailant slamming a shopping cart into a 68-year-old man with a prosthetic leg last month in Santa Ana, authorities said.

Assailant sought after slamming shopping cart into 68-year-old man with prosthetic leg in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Newly released surveillance video shows an assailant slamming a shopping cart into a 68-year-old man with a prosthetic leg last month in Santa Ana, authorities said.

The suspect, described as a panhandler, remains at large and is being sought, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The incident occurred Sept. 19 in a parking lot at 1400 W. Edinger Ave., police said in a statement.

According to investigators, the suspect attacked the man after he refused to give him money.

The disturbing footage shows the assailant using the shopping cart to knock over the victim, who uses a cane, and then robbing him before running away.

The victim was hospitalized after the attack.

The suspect is described as 25-35 years old, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, with a tattoo on his outer, left forearm, and wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Santa Ana police.