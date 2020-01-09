Former Santa Ana College instructor charged with molesting 15-year old high school student

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A former Santa Ana College instructor has been charged with molesting a 15-year-old high school student.

George Moreno, 59, was arrested and has been charged with four felony counts of lewd acts. He faces a maximum sentence of five years if convicted. He was released from the Orange County Jail after posting $50,000 bail.

Moreno of Cherry Valley is currently a welding instructor at Alessandro High School in Hemet. He's now been placed on administrative leave. He was an instructor at Santa Ana College from 2007 to 2018.

The district attorney's office said Moreno has taught across schools in Southern California including in Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties and there may be more victims.

In August 2019, a woman reported to Santa Ana police that she had been sexually molested by Moreno in 2015 when she was 15 years old. The student was taking his welding class in 2015. The victim reported numerous incidents that occurred on campus over a three year period, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

"Teachers are entrusted with our most precious resource - our children. Classrooms should be safe place where children can learn - not hunting grounds for predators," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.
