Santa Ana College shooting: Long Beach man arrested for murder that caused campus shutdown

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Long Beach man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man near Santa Ana College that resulted in a shutdown of the campus on Monday.

Antonio Lamont Triplett, 49, of Long Beach was arrested in the shooting death of Osvaldo Garcia, 29, of Santa Ana, officials said Tuesday.

Antonio Lamont Triplett of Long Beach has been arrested in the shooting death of Osvaldo Garcia in Santa Ana on Sept. 16, 2019.

Police say several people were initially arrested in connection with the murder. At this time, the Orange County District Attorney's Office has agreed to file murder charges against Triplett, while two other people remain in custody pending the investigation.

The shooting happened Monday around 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Bristol Street. The victim's car jumped a curb and crashed into the school's parking lot.

The shooting resulted in the campus being closed until late afternoon Monday as police investigated and shut down nearby streets.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.
