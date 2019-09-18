Santa Ana College shooting: Long Beach man arrested for murder that caused campus shutdown

Antonio Lamont Triplett, 49, of Long Beach was arrested in the shooting death of Osvaldo Garcia, 29, of Santa Ana, officials said Tuesday.
Police say several people were initially arrested in connection with the murder. At this time, the Orange County District Attorney's Office has agreed to file murder charges against Triplett, while two other people remain in custody pending the investigation.
The shooting happened Monday around 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Bristol Street. The victim's car jumped a curb and crashed into the school's parking lot.
The shooting resulted in the campus being closed until late afternoon Monday as police investigated and shut down nearby streets.
A possible motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.