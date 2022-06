SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Santa Ana are looking for the person who was caught on video robbing a gas station.The clerk did not open the register, and instead, leaped over the counter and ran to the back.The robber then tried to take it, but that didn't work. The money spilled out and he scooped some of it up before fleeing.It was not immediately known how much cash the suspect took.The incident happened Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Bristol Street.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.