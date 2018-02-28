Santa Ana man arrested for alleged abuse of elderly parents

A Santa Ana man was arrested after his elderly parents turned him in for abusing them, according to police.Giovanne Santos Ojeda, 31, was arrested earlier in the week on charges of elderly abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of firearms, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.Santa Ana police said it was his parents who came forward to turn him in. They accuse him of long-term mental and physical abuse. His bail was set at $50,000.Police said Ojeda pointed weapons at his mother, telling her he wanted her to die so he could kill people, then cops and kill himself.Prior to his arrest, Ojeda's parents were getting calls from their son regarding their whereabouts. Police asked the parents to tell Ojeda their car was broken and needed his help. Ojeda arrived at the scene with a rifle and two handguns.Police searched the family's home after a warrant was issued and found several weapons along with thousands of rounds of ammunition. Ojeda is a convicted felon and is not allowed to own weapons, according to Santa Ana police.