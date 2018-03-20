Santa Ana police find live grenade in suspect's car during traffic stop

A man was arrested Monday night after detectives pulled him over in Santa Ana and found a live grenade inside his car, police said.Gang detectives conducted the routine traffic stop at 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of W. 1st Street. When they walked up and asked the driver if he had anything illegal in his car, he said he had a hand grenade. The detectives then noticed what appeared to be a modified pineapple grenade on the front passenger seat.The Orange County sheriff's bomb squad was called in. They located the grenade, determined it was live and rendered it safe.The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Santa Ana resident Gregorio Rojas, was arrested for possessing an explosive.Rojas, who police said is a documented street gang member who was driving on a suspended license, had four loaded handguns and a quantity of substance believed to be methamphetamine at his residence, police said.He was booked into the Orange County Jail.