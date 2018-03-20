Santa Ana police find live grenade in suspect's car during traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was arrested Monday night after detectives pulled him over in Santa Ana and found a live grenade inside his car, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was arrested Monday night after detectives pulled him over in Santa Ana and found a live grenade inside his car, police said.

Gang detectives conducted the routine traffic stop at 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of W. 1st Street. When they walked up and asked the driver if he had anything illegal in his car, he said he had a hand grenade. The detectives then noticed what appeared to be a modified pineapple grenade on the front passenger seat.

The Orange County sheriff's bomb squad was called in. They located the grenade, determined it was live and rendered it safe.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Santa Ana resident Gregorio Rojas, was arrested for possessing an explosive.

Rojas, who police said is a documented street gang member who was driving on a suspended license, had four loaded handguns and a quantity of substance believed to be methamphetamine at his residence, police said.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
grenadeexplosives foundarrestSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News