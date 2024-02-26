Toddler shot while sitting in car in Santa Ana expected to survive following series of surgeries

Meanwhile, police are still trying to track down a suspect.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A little girl who was shot while sitting in the backseat of a car with her parents in Santa Ana is expected to survive following a series of surgeries.

The shooting happened Sunday night near the area of 15th and Spurgeon streets, which appears to be a residential area.

The child, whose age wasn't immediately released and was identified only as a toddler, underwent several surgeries overnight. Details regarding the extent of her injuries have not been released.

Investigators said her parents rushed her to the hospital about two miles away from the crime scene after they realized she had been struck. She was initially listed in critical condition but eventually stabilized.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a white Nissan Altima with bullet holes in the back and left side of the vehicle.

"Her neighbors told us it happened like around 7:30 p.m. When we got here, it was like 8:30 p.m., and there was a lot of police," said resident Maria Mendiola.

It's unclear what sparked the shooting, but investigators do not believe the parents had anything to do with the shooting. Authorities also said there's no indication the vehicle was intentionally targeted or that the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

Information about a suspect or suspects was not immediately released.

Anyone with may know something about the shooting is urged to contact police.

"This is something sad, especially, like, I'm a dad," said a local father. "I pray for the kid. Hopefully, everything changes in Santa Ana."