Santa Barbara boat fire: Conception hoisted from water by salvage crew

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- Salvage crews raised the Conception from the water Thursday after the scuba diving boat caught fire last week , killing 34 people.The crew used a crane to retrieve the boat's burned wreckage from the bottom of the sea at the scene of the maritime tragedy off the coast of Santa Cruz Island.Salvage crews worked for well over a week trying to retrieve the vessel but had to wait for the perfect conditions.The 75-foot boat was transported to a naval base in Port Hueneme Friday morning.The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.According to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board, interviews with three crew members indicated that no mechanical or electrical issues were reported before the disaster.