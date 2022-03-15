Business

Santa Barbara Chick-fil-A could be declared a public nuisance due to long drive-thru lines

EMBED <>More Videos

Santa Barbara Chick-fil-A could be declared a public nuisance

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Santa Barbara may soon be declared a "public nuisance" because of its long drive-thru lines.

According to reports, the traffic backup has blocked driveways of other businesses and even forced city buses to stall as drivers wait for the lines to clear.

The Santa Barbara City Council has given Chick-fil-A an additional 90 days to present a solution.

The owner of the location said he is working to resolve the matter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssanta barbara countychick fil afast food restauranttraffictraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin expected to be deported
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19
Rams' Andrew Whitworth retiring after 16 years in NFL
College star aims to become NBA's 1st Orthodox Jew
SoCal man missing after boat found abandoned in Mexico
LA County increases reward in Mitrice Richardson case to $20,000
Show More
Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
NoHo swap meet vendors hold protest in effort to keep marketplace open
OC piano teacher convicted of molesting 8 girls
Vigil honors 52-year-old man killed while walking his dog in Mid-City
LA County search-and-rescue volunteer helps save orphans in Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News