Santa Barbara Chick-fil-A could be declared a public nuisance due to long drive-thru lines

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Santa Barbara may soon be declared a "public nuisance" because of its long drive-thru lines.According to reports, the traffic backup has blocked driveways of other businesses and even forced city buses to stall as drivers wait for the lines to clear.The Santa Barbara City Council has given Chick-fil-A an additional 90 days to present a solution.The owner of the location said he is working to resolve the matter.