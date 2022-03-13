Evacuations issued as Hollister Fire burning in Santa Barbara County scorches at least 100 acres

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Overnight evacuation orders are in place in Santa Barbara County due to a wind-driven brush fire that broke out Saturday morning.Crews responded to the Hollister Ranch area, near Gaviota State Park in Santa Barbara County, just after 11:32 a.m. They included aircraft and firefighters with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Vandenberg Fire Department.The Hollister Fire has already scorched at least 100 acres, but erratic winds mean there is the potential to grow to several hundred acres.The fire is only five percent contained.No injuries have been reported. At least one structure is threatened as officials called for people to evacuate the area as a precaution.Officials say the fire is burning towards a drainage route. The California Highway Patrol closed Gaviota Beach Road from the 101 Freeway.No further details were immediately known.The cause of the fire is under investigation.