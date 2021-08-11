Santa Barbara: Owner of surf school charged with murder of his 2 young children in Rosarito, Mexico

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Barabara surf coach was charged Wednesday with taking his two young children to Rosarito, Mexico, and killing them, federal authorities said.Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, is accused of murdering his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter on Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said in a statement. Prosecutors filed charges alleging the foreign murder of U.S. nationals.The investigation began Saturday when Coleman's wife called Santa Barbara police to report that her husband had left the couple's home in a Sprinter van and she did not know where he and the children had gone, according to a criminal affidavit.Coleman's wife filed a missing persons report the following day and used a computer application to determine that Coleman's phone had been in Rosarito on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.The same phone-locating service was used on Monday and indicated that Coleman's mobile device was somewhere near the San Ysidro Port of Entry at the U.S.-Mexico border, prosecutors said.The FBI sent colleagues in San Diego to contact Coleman, who reentered the U.S. in the Sprinter van without the children."When the children were not found, FBI agents contacted law enforcement officials in Rosarito and learned that Mexican authorities that morning had recovered the bodies of two children matching the description of Coleman's children," the statement said.FBI agents later took Coleman into custody. He is expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles.