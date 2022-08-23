Tanker-truck fire shuts down northbound 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita; 1 hospitalized

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was hospitalized after a tanker truck caught fire on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita late Monday, prompting a closure of northbound lanes.

According to a traffic log, the fire was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. on the Newhall Avenue exit and brought traffic to a standstill.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for the closure of all lanes of the northbound 14 Freeway in the vicinity of Newhall Avenue for an unknown duration.

It appeared only the cab of the tanker truck caught fire.

The driver of the tanker truck was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

