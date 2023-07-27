A brush fire in Santa Clarita grew to 421 acres and is about 20% contained, authorities said Wednesday.

Brush fire in Santa Clarita grows to more than 400 acres, 20% contained

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire in Santa Clarita grew to 421 acres and is about 20% contained, authorities said Wednesday.

The Agua Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Soledad Canyon and Agua Dulce Canyon roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire burned into the Angeles National Forest, and county fire crews were joined on the lines by U.S. Forest Service firefighters.

An update Tuesday evening listed the size of the blaze at 60 acres, with 10% containment. Officials said the fire grew overnight due to steep terrain and difficulty accessing the area.

No evacuations have been issued as of Wednesday evening, but Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce and Crown Valley roads remains shut down, according to the Angeles National Forest.

About 330 firefighters continue to fight the blaze.

On Tuesday, flames from the Agua Fire chewed through vegetation while threatening a trailer park in the area and forcing the closure of nearby Metrolink tracks. At least one truck at an outdoor facility was seen engulfed in flames. Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.