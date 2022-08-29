3 killed, 2 injured in fiery 2-car Santa Clarita crash

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people died and two were injured in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita, officials say.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on San Francisquito Canyon Road, which was shut down in both directions afterward, near Rosewood Equestrian.

Two vehicles, believed to be a Jeep and BMW, were involved in the crash and the BMW was reported to catch on fire after the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This is a breaking story. More details will be added as information becomes available.