Santa Clarita fire: Evacs ordered as 300-acre blaze erupts in Angeles National Forest near Bouquet Reservoir

Evacuations have been ordered as firefighters battle a blaze that quickly grew to 300 acres in the Angeles National Forest between Santa Clarita and Lancaster.
By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are responding to a 300-acre blaze that is threatening structures in the Angeles National Forest near the Bouquet Reservoir.

The blaze was reported Monday afternoon in the area of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, which is east of the reservoir between Lancaster and Santa Clarita.

Preliminary reports indicate at least 10 structures were being threatened by the flames. County firefighters were moving into structure protection mode.

Evacuation orders were being issued for homes within 5 miles to the south of Bouquet Canyon.

The blaze was named the Martindale fire for Martindale Ridge Road near the fire's origin.

The fire erupted just as weather conditions in the Southland significantly increased the danger of fires spreading rapidly. The Santa Ana winds were returning Monday as well as hot temperatures, leading to red flag warnings across the region.

