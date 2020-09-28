Santa Clarita fire: Evacs ordered as 300-acre blaze erupts in Angeles National Forest near Bouquet Reservoir

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6631988" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters are battling a blaze that quickly grew to 200 acres in the Angeles National Forest between Santa Clarita and Lancaster.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6619977" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A red flag warning signifying a high risk of wildfire is in effect Monday for several parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties because of strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity at the start of another heat wave.

Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on your iPhone or Android device and opt into push notifications to get the latest updates on the Martindale Fire.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are responding to a 300-acre blaze that is threatening structures in the Angeles National Forest near the Bouquet Reservoir.The blaze was reported Monday afternoon in the area of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, which is east of the reservoir between Lancaster and Santa Clarita.Preliminary reports indicate at least 10 structures were being threatened by the flames. County firefighters were moving into structure protection mode.Evacuation orders were being issued for homes within 5 miles to the south of Bouquet Canyon.The blaze was named the Martindale fire for Martindale Ridge Road near the fire's origin.The fire erupted just as weather conditions in the Southland significantly increased the danger of fires spreading rapidly. The Santa Ana winds were returning Monday as well as hot temperatures, leading to red flag warnings across the region.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.